Berkeley County proposes Highway 176 road widening project

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County will soon be releasing the designs for phase 1 of a project to widen Highway 176.
The first phase of the project would widen US 176/State Road from US 17 Alt to the new Nexton Parkway intersection.
The distance of widening in that area would be about 4.7 miles.
State Road can be incredibly busy around the morning and during rush hour to the point where people said they can’t get out of their homes.
Keith Christensen lives right off State Road and he said it takes him a lot longer than it should to get to Charleston South University.
“In the morning it would take me over an hour, and it’s usually a 20-minute drive,” Christensen said.
The goal of the project would be to improve traffic in the area by widening the existing two-lane roadway to five lanes. City officials also hope to improve intersections along the project’s corridor.
The project is part of Berkeley County’s 1 Cent Sales Tax Program and the first phase would cost approximately $40 million.
City officials also estimate the construction to begin around the spring of 2021.
Berkeley County officials will hold a public meeting at Cane Bay Elementary on Tuesday, December 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.
