Child advocacy center expanding to double the number of kids helped after abuse

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - In cases of abuse, the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center has been leading the initiative to heal children in our area from such traumas.
However, as our community grows, officials at the center realized they needed to grow with it.
“The expansion project that we are in the midst of right now is a 20 year plan,” said Director of Development and Marketing Beverly Hutchison.
Once complete, officials say the expansion will double the number of children the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center will be able to help.
The new facility on Long Point Road and the renovation of the original facility on King Street will not only help expand the center’s reach but also its mission.
“We know that children who experience trauma, if left unaddressed, are vulnerable to a host of really negative outcomes as they grow older,” Hutchison said. “We know that children can and do heal but they need intervention. They need treatment. They need the opportunity to have access to really good care.”
When the renovation of the King Street facility is complete, officials say they will be able to help up to 3500 children a year, a 133% increase.
The renovation project is set to be done in spring of 2019, and it’s all been made possible by $5.2 million in donations.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.