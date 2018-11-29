Coroner identifies mother killed in Berkeley Co. accident; 2 children transported to hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a mother who was killed in a three-vehicle accident in Berkeley County which also sent two of her children to the hospital.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says 23-year-old Katharine Dube from Summerville was killed in the accident Wednesday afternoon. Dube was a volunteer firefighter with the Cross Rural Fire Department.
The fire department released the following statement:
The Cross Fire Dept regrets to inform you that Firefighter Katie Dube lost her life today in a motor vehicle collision. Please keep her family and her fire dept family in your prayers. She will be deeply missed
The accident happened on Jedburg Road and Wildgame Road.
Dube’s two children were transported to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time.
Officials with the Highway Patrol say the incident involved a Hyundai Elantra, a 2006 Honda Pilot SUV and a cement truck.
Highway Patrol officials say the Hyundai was traveling westbound when it drove left of center and struck a cement truck that was traveling eastbound.
A Honda pilot was then struck by debris from that collision.
The driver of the Hyundai was wearing a seat belt and died in the incident. Two children also inside the car were also restrained and taken to the hospital.
The drivers of the SUV and the cement truck suffered no injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
