Deputies: Berkeley County break-in suspect had stolen car, electronics
By Live 5 News Web Staff | November 29, 2018 at 5:22 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 5:22 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say they have arrested a suspect in connection with several break-ins to unlocked cars in the Cypress Ridge area.

Bryan Rogulski was arrested at a home in the Winwood community on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer.

During the arrest, deputies found a number of stolen items including a Nissan Armada and illegal drugs, Moldenhauer said.

Additional criminal charges are pending against Rogulski.

