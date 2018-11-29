Deputies: Berkeley County break-in suspect had stolen car, electronics

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say they have arrested a suspect in connection with several break-ins to unlocked cars in the Cypress Ridge area.
Bryan Rogulski was arrested at a home in the Winwood community on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer.
During the arrest, deputies found a number of stolen items including a Nissan Armada and illegal drugs, Moldenhauer said.
Additional criminal charges are pending against Rogulski.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.