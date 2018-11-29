Deputies: 2 captured, 1 sought in Berkeley Co. car break-ins

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say they have two suspects in custody and are looking for another in connection with car break-ins in the Felder Creek area.
Deputies responding to calls of the car break-ins Tuesday saw two men running away. Adam Didomenico (left) and Marvin Legette (center) were both caught. Deputies later found out Mathew Amado was involved, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer.
Didomenico and Legette were charged with breaking into motor vehicles and Legette was also charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. Deputies are asking that anyone with information on Amado’s location should call the sheriff’s office at 843-719-4412 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.
