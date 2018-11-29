Deputies investigating after victim shot twice at Ladson neighborhood

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after someone was shot twice at a Ladson neighborhood on Wednesday.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Crosswatch Drive.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say the victim was shot twice in the upper chest/torso area and was transported to the hospital by a nearby woman who heard the gunshots.
Investigators found several shell casings outside the home where the shooting happened.
“Detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the vehicle the victim was transported to the hospital in,” BCSO officials said.
A suspect has not been identified yet.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim is refusing to cooperate with detectives.
If you have any information you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
