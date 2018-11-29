Deputies warn of phone scam that threatens to cut electric service

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - A new phone scam may have threatened to terminate electric services to some Santee Cooper customers in Georgetown County, deputies say.
Georgetown County deputies say someone is calling residents and claiming to be from the utility company. The caller is also threatening to disconnect electricity service unless they pay immediately.
Customers would get an overdue notice on their bill if they are late with their payments, a Santee Cooper spokesperson said.
Georgetown deputies urge customers to not provide credit card information or buy gift cards from people threatening to discontinue service.
