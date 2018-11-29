Group holds book sale to benefit Charleston libraries

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Want some great stocking stuffers for Christmas?
The Charleston Friends of the Library is sponsoring the book sale Friday and Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. And, if you join the Charleston Friends of the Library for $20, you can go to a special early sale on Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. You can also join at the door.
At the sale, you can also buy DVDs and CDs.
Prices start at $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardback books. Items include mysteries, romances, classics, children’s books, local histories, cookbooks and a variety of non-fiction topics. Children’s books start at just 50⊄.
The funds from the book sale go to Charleston County libraries.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.