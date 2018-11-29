15 ID’d in ‘sextortion’ scheme involving inmates in SC, NC, charged with targeting military members on dating websites

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced the names of the 15 people in South Carolina and North Carolina who have been indicted in federal court with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, extortion, and money laundering.
In addition to the five South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) inmates identified on Wednesday, the others are:
- WENDELL WILKINS, 30, of Ridgeville, South Carolina
- RAKEEM SPIVEY, 27, of Bishopville, South Carolina
- JIMMY DUNBAR, 37, of Bishopville, South Carolina
- ANTWINE LAMAR MATTHEWS, 28, of Bishopville, South Carolina
- DAVID PAUL DEMPSEY, 31, of Ridgeville, South Carolina
- EDGAR JERMAINE HOSEY, 34, of Aiken, South Carolina
- JALISA THOMPSON, 30, of Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TIFFANY REED, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina
- BRANDON THOMPSON, 25, of Spartanburg, South Carolina
- LABEN MCCOY, 40, of Orangeburg, South Carolina
- ROSELYN PRATT, 28, of Longs, South Carolina
- MITCHLENE PADGETT, 52, of Batesburg, South Carolina
- MALCOLM COOPER, 27, of Rock Hill, South Carolina
- ANDREIKA MOUZON, 28, of Kingstree, South Carolina
- FLOSSIE BROCKINGTON, 28, of Florence, South Carolina
The indictments allege that between at least 2015 through 2017, Wilkins, Spivey, Dunbar, Matthews, and Dempsey were inmates at SCDC who smuggled smartphones into prison. Using the Internet access on the smartphones, the named inmates and other prisoners at SCDC orchestrated a scheme to defraud members of the United States Military.
The cellphones were then used to target military members on dating websites were the inmates posed as women, sending nude photos and soliciting nudes from the men.
The U.S. Attorney further elaborates:
“This case should sound the alarm that these kinds of scams are a significant threat to members of our military and to the citizens of South Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Lydon. “These indictments are just one step in holding these inmates and the defendants on the outside, who allegedly assisted, accountable. We do not lock criminals up only to have them continue their criminal enterprises from inside prison. It is the unfettered use of contraband cell phones that allows inmates to continue harming the public. We are thankful to our partners in state, local, and federal law enforcement and across the military branches for their hard work in bringing the perpetrators of this scheme to justice.”
This case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Services, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Services, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Command, United States Marshals Service, South Carolina Department of Corrections, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Assistant United States Attorneys Emily Limehouse and Rhett DeHart of the Charleston office are prosecuting the case.
The United States Attorney stated that all charges in these Indictments are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The issue of contraband cellphones, which has been a top issue among officials at SCDC and an issue for Governor Henry McMaster, is the biggest problem in this case.
