MISSING PERSONS: Police looking for missing elderly couple from Charleston last seen in Sumter, husband has dementia

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Charleston couple that was last seen in the Midlands.
Bettye, 79, and Joe Chambers, 86, were last seen as they left a Winn Street home in Sumter at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to return home to Charleston. Sumter Police say Joe Chambers has dementia and officials are concerned due to the couple’s age.
Officials say that the couple was riding in a white 2006 PT Cruiser with a black top and S.C. license tag EWR578. They say Bettye is the one driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or dial 911 immediately.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.