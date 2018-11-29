Missing Summerville woman found safe, police say

November 28, 2018 at 5:02 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 5:10 AM

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have found a missing Summerville woman and she is safe.

The Summerville Police Department was previously searching for 24-year-old Danielle Holland.

On Tuesday, police spoke to a woman who said her daughter was missing and was last seen Monday night at 8 p.m. when she went into her bedroom after dinner.

The mother said when her husband went into Holland’s bedroom to say goodnight at 12:45 a.m., and she was not there.

Summerville police gave no further details about how Holland was found.

