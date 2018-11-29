N. Charleston man sentenced to 40 months for federal gun crime

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been sentenced in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Rodreguss Santez Grant, 35, was sentenced to 40 months, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.
Crick said evidence showed that on Nov. 21, 2017, North Charleston police stopped Grant’s car, smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle. They found a small amount of marijuana and a nine-millimeter pistol that had been reported stolen, Crick said.
Grant’s 40 months in prison will be followed by three years of court ordered supervision.
