Office of probation and parole names 8 most wanted fugitives in Charleston area

ANTONIO LENARD PATTERSON is being sought for failing to appear in general sessions court. Patterson is presently on probation for a habitual offense. He is facing five years in the department of corrections for this violation. His whereabouts are currently unknown and agents are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. Patterson has ties to North Charleston and may be operating a rental vehicle. He has multiple tattoos on his neck with one reading “Moe” and gold teeth.