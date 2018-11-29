Office of probation and parole names 8 most wanted fugitives in Charleston area

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The office of probation and parole wants the public’s help to find eight of their most wanted fugitives who they believe could be in the Charleston area.
If you know any of them, the office asks people not make contact or approach, but instead call Agent Christian Aulbach at 843-998-4079 or crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that would lead to arrest.
DEVON TERRELL SEABROOK Seabrook is presently on probation for a second degree violent burglary. He is facing 15 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Seabrook has ties to the West Ashley and Wadmalaw Island areas of Charleston County. . He has multiple tattoos of Chinese symbols on his left arm and has been known to work in fast food restaurants on James and Johns Island.
ANTONIO LENARD PATTERSON is being sought for failing to appear in general sessions court. Patterson is presently on probation for a habitual offense. He is facing five years in the department of corrections for this violation. His whereabouts are currently unknown and agents are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. Patterson has ties to North Charleston and may be operating a rental vehicle. He has multiple tattoos on his neck with one reading “Moe” and gold teeth.
QUANTARIUS THOMPSON is being sought for violating his probation. Thompson is presently on probation for possession with intent to distribute crack/meth. He is facing 10 years in the department of corrections. Thompson has ties to North Charleston and downtown Charleston. He has a tattoo on his right hand that reads “BLH”
XAVIER MILLS is being sought for violating his parole. Mills is presently on parole for first degree assault and battery and strong armed robbery. He is facing up to 6 years in prison. Mills has ties to Downtown Charleston. He has a tattoo on his on the top of his right wrist that reads “XAE”.
REGINALD HAMILTON Hamilton is presently on probation for strong arm robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He is facing 5 years in prison. Hamilton has ties to North Charleston and is known to work in construction and carpentry positions. He has multiple tattoos on both arms.
ROBERT BARRS is on probation for third degree burglary. He is facing 4 years in prison. Barrs has ties to North Charleston. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm with an image of a confederate flag and skull.
TYREKE LOGAN Logan is presently on probation for burglary 3rd Degree and failure to stop for blue lights. He is facing 5 years in prison. Logan has ties to North Charleston. He has a tattoo on his right hand with an image of a money symbol.
JERRY LINDER Linder is on probation for receiving stolen goods. He is facing 10 years in prison. Linder is also a registered sex offender. Linder has ties to North Charleston and may be moving from hotel to hotel. He has a clown tattoo on both shoulders.
