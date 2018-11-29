Report: Juvenile transported to hospital after man fires several shots into Lowcountry apartment complex

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of firing several shots into a Lowcountry apartment complex with one shot striking a juvenile.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 26-year-old Devario Malik Jamison and charged him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Jamison’s arrest stems from a shooting on Sunday at the Magnolia Street apartment complex. His bond was set at $30,000.
“This shooting came just days after we committed the manpower and resources for a four-day crime suppression effort in Roosevelt Gardens,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If these individuals thought we were through, they have another thing coming.”
Ravenell told the court there was more to the story than an isolated shooting incident but “rather a disregard for every resident – man, woman, and child – in Roosevelt Gardens.”
“This wasn’t just a close up shooting,” he said. “This was shooting randomly across a parking lot – a total disregard for the people of Roosevelt Gardens.”
According to the sheriff’s office, multiple residents called 911 around 1:30 p.m. Sunday saying several shots had been fired on Judicial Circle inside the complex.
One witness reported at least 13 shots were fired. Investigators located 15 spent shell casings, according to the report.
“Four residents reported their vehicle shot, some several times,” OCSO officials said."Investigators discovered a fifth vehicle that had been struck as well."
Investigators later learned that a juvenile had been taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm which resulted in Jamison’s charge.
Ravenell said the shooting came just days after the sheriff’s office concluded an intensive crime suppression effort at Roosevelt Gardens.
“We had been there just days before for crime suppression,” Ravenell told the court. “We had kids come out because we were there. They won’t come out to play because these guys come and are shooting.”
Authorities say the effort was in response to Roosevelt residents’ complaints of shots being fired, gang and drug activity, loitering, and break ins.
“Some of these people said they are afraid even when they take their children to a bus stop,” Ravenell said later. “This is going to stop. No one who isn’t breaking the law should be in fear.”
Deputies say during the crime suppression effort, five people were arrested on charges that included unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, loitering, as well as traffic violations involving driver’s licenses.
“And then this shooting happens as if the criminal element thought we were finished with the area,” the sheriff said. “I got news for you – we are not finished.”
Ravenell said another suppression team will be in the area this week.
