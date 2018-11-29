The RiverDogs partners with Salvation Army for toy drive

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charlie and the RiverDogs family is partnering with the Salvation Army Angel Tree Charleston to host their annual Charlie Claus toy drive and movie night on Dec. 8
The Angel Tree is holiday assistance program where individuals or organizations donate new clothes or toys for children who are in need.
Fans will gain free admission to the event by bringing an new, unopened toy to benefit the Angel Tree Program. Children and members of the MUSC Children’s Health Kids Club get in free. Tickets to the event are $5.
Director of Community Relations Walter Nolan-Cohn says this is the first time the the RiverDogs are partnering with the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
“Our generous donations from fans will have a profound impact to help bring much-needed gifts to kids in the Lowcountry this time of year,” Nolan-Cohn said.
Fans can receive tickets to a RiverDogs game in 2019 and free admission to the movie night by donating toys one day before the event,
The toy drive and movie night will also have a special presentation of “The Muppet Christmas Carol”. The event will also have a visit from Santa, letter writing stations for the North Pole, hot chocolate and an appearance from the team mascot, Charlie T. RiverDog.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree bins will available on Dec.3-Dec. 7 for fans to drop off donations.
