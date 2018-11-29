SC Sheriffs’ Association warning public of potential phone scam

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is alerting the public about a potential phone scam.
According to officials, the scam involves someone calling and requesting donations on behalf of the association.
“The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association operates a robust Honorary Membership Program but DOES NOT solicit via telemarketing,” association officials said in a statement."If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be calling on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, know that it is fraudulent and hang up. Please share this message with friends and family members to ensure no one falls victim to a scam."
