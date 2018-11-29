Summerville police looking for suspect in string of burglaries

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Summerville police are looking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a string of gas station burglaries in the area.
Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., officers responded to the Speedway gas station in the 1400 block of Old Trolley Road for an alarm and found the front door broken. Surveillance video showed a suspect wearing bright colored gloves, a blue hooded sweatshirt with a grey top. The suspect stole three cartons of cigarettes, according to an incident report.
Not long after, dispatch received a call from a Speedway employee in the 4300 block of Ladson Road who reported seeing the same man trying to enter that business, but the employee scared the person away, the report stated.
The suspect is also responsible for a burglary at Midas Car Repair in the 1600 block of Trolley Road on that some night, according to police spokeswoman Cassandra Williams.
Anyone with information about the suspect responsible for the burglaries. Please contact the Summerville police department at 843- 851-4100 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.
