Three Players Score In Double Figures In 83-70 Victory Over South Carolina State

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Three players scored in double figures as College of Charleston extended its home-court win streak to 19-straight games with an 83-70 victory over South Carolina State in non-conference play on Wednesday night at TD Arena.
It was the Cougars (6-2) first game home in the last 15 days. They currently own the second-longest home-court win streak in the nation behind South Dakota State (23).
Reigning Colonial Athletic Association Co-Player of the Week Grant Riller poured in a game-high 23 points, while Jarrell Brantley added 19 and Jaylen McManus a season-high 10 off the bench. Nick Harris brought down a season-and game-high 11 boards as CofC won its third-straight game.
Charleston led 36-28 at halftime and led by as many as 20 points with 4:52 remaining in regulation.
The Bulldogs (1-7) were led in scoring by Damani Applewhite, who had 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
The Cougars will next host Charlotte (2-3) on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. Tickets can be purchased by calling (843) 953-COFC or online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets
POSTGAME NOTES
• College of Charleston went with the starting five of Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (6-2).
• With the win, College of Charleston now leads 14-8 in the all-time series with South Carolina State. The Cougars have won seven-straight games in the series between the two Palmetto State schools.
• Grant Riller extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games with a game-high 23 points against South Carolina State. He also dished out six assists. Riller moved into the Top 25 on the all-time career scorers list at CofC with 1,240 career points to date.
• Jarrell Brantley recorded his eighth-straight game in double figures with 19 points versus South Carolina State. He moved into 13th all-time on the career scorers list with 1,428 career points to date.
• Jaylen McManus came off the bench and scored a season-high 10 points in 24 minutes of action against South Carolina State.
• Nick Harris brought down a season-high 11 rebounds against South Carolina State. It marked the 10th double-figure rebounding game of his career. He also made a season-high three blocked shots.
• For the third time this season, the Cougars shot 50 percent or better from the field against South Carolina State (59.6%). It marked a season-best from the field having made 28-of-47 attempts in the game.
• CofC extended its home-court win streak to 19-straight games dating back to a 78-65 win over Delaware, 643 days ago, on Feb. 23, 2017 at TD Arena.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“I was really proud of our guys. I thought we really guarded well in the first half by keeping them (South Carolina State) to 28 points. We were mentally ready to play, especially after a long five-to-seven days of back-to-back games and traveling on the road. We gave up 10-to-12 points in the second half on some breakdowns. Some late on turnovers. We have to go back and figure out how to clean that up. Overall, I thought it was a good effort. We shared the ball and took care of it except for that last three-minute stretch. I’m happy we were able to get the win. Now, we have a couple of days to prepare for the next game.”
On 11 players seeing action against South Carolina State …
“I wanted to play a lot of guys, because we played three games in four days (in Orlando). We traveled back on Monday morning and got back at 4 a.m. I wanted to try to make sure our energy level was up and it worked. A lot of guys played in the first 12 minutes. I thought we had a lot of contributions. We shot 60 percent for the game. I’m happy we were able to come out and play that way tonight.”
On the inside play of Nick Harris …
“He did a great job tonight of protecting the rim, blocking shots and altering shots. He had a lot of rebounds. We are going to need him to make some inside baskets. We have to continue to try to throw the ball into him these next few games. I’m happy for him. It was good to see him play well. He is certainly a big part of what we do.”
College of Charleston Junior Forward Jaylen McManus
On contributing off the bench …
“I felt pretty good coming into the game. Me and Coach were shooting around and getting a lot of shots up during shootaround. As you saw tonight, everything took care of itself. I don’t prefer the corner shot, but I just got it rolling today (from there).”
College of Charleston Senior Forward Nick Harris
On finding his offensive groove …
“I’m finally making my jump hook which is my go-to shot. That’s helping a lot. I’ve been focusing on defense and I know the offense will come to me. I just want to help the team win by playing defense and blocking shots.”