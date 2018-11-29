Trump says pardon for Manafort ‘not off the table’

(CNN) – President Donald Trump suggested in a new interview that his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort could receive a pardon.
Trump told the New York Post that it’s “not off the table.”
“It was never discussed, but I wouldn’t take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?” Trump said.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she wasn’t aware of any conversations about presidential pardons.
In the New York Post interview published Wednesday, Trump railed against special counsel Robert Mueller, saying that Mueller was trying to get three people to lie: Manafort, Trump’s longtime associate Roger Stone and author Jerome Corsi.
“You know, this flipping stuff is terrible,” Trump said. “And I’m telling you, this is McCarthyism. We are in the McCarthy era.”
Trump characterized Manafort, Stone and Corsi as “very brave,” and alluded to them Wednesday in a tweet, calling them “3 major players.”
He also retweeted an image showing former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Mueller and Rod Rosenstein – Trump’s own deputy attorney general – behind bars.
Text over the image reads: “Now that Russia collusion is a proven lie, when do the trials for treason begin?”
