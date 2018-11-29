USC Athletics says free online tickets to Saturday’s game were not intended for the general public

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Athletics Department says the availability of free tickets for Saturday's make-up game vs. Akron was not intended for the public.
In a statement to WIS, Steve Fink, the assistant athletics director of communications and public relations, said that the complimentary tickets were for “community groups and military personnel” only.
Multiple news outlets, including WIS, reported Wednesday that the tickets were free to the public - but the availability to the general public, it turns out, was in error.
The full statement says:
The game featuring the Gamecocks (6-5) and the Akron Zips (4-7) is a make-up game from the canceled Sept. 15 game originally scheduled vs. the Marshall Thundering Herd. That game was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
For season ticket holders, you will have to purchase a new ticket for this 12th game. Season ticket holders were given a refund for the canceled Marshall game.
Kickoff is at noon and will be televised on the SEC Network. You can purchase tickets here.
