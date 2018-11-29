USC Athletics says free online tickets to Saturday’s game were not intended for the general public

The Athletics Department, In an effort to increase attendance and give our football team a more memorable experience in their final home game of the season, sent a link for complimentary upper deck tickets to various community groups and military personnel intended for their use only. The Athletics Department hopes that our fans respect the intention of the offer of complimentary tickets to community groups and the military. Tickets are on sale at the Gamecock Athletics Ticket Office.

Assistant AD/Communications and Public Relations Steve Fink, University of South Carolina