2-year-old boy shot in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIED COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to Columbia for treatment after being shot Thursday in Chesterfield County.
According to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks, the incident occurred on Cleveland Street. He described the child’s condition as “very serious.”
Deputies are executing a search warrant at a home on Cleveland Street, Brooks confirms. There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.
