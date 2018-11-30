Boeing gives back to the community with $3.7 million in grants

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Boeing is giving back to the community and state where it does business.
On Thursday, the airplane maker announced millions in grants to more than a dozen organizations.
Boeing knows that in order to continue to soar, it must be grounded in the community where it does business.
That’s why the airplane manufacturer is giving back. From school programs to groom future employees, to feeding the hungry, to taking care of those who are sick,
Boeing is putting $3.7 million back into Lowcountry non-profits as well as some across the state. Some of the groups you may be familiar with: Trident Technical College Youth Apprenticeship Program, the Lowcountry Food Bank, Palmetto Warrior Connection, and the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
Each year, Boeing supports organizations and agencies that make the Lowcountry and South Carolina a better place.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.