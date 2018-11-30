911 calls reveal tense scene after fatal fall from King Street apartment

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - 911 calls released Friday in connection with a man who died after a fall on King Street from a third story apartment detail a tense scene in the immediate aftermath.
One woman describes a man who fell from the apartment while a man also called telling the dispatcher he was inside the bar when it happened and saw the scene outside.
Charleston police say a 19-year-old man died on Nov. 20 after he fell out of an apartment window at 549 King Street.
The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to Charleston police spokeswoman Karen Nix. The initial call came in at 11:51 p.m. and the scene was cleared around 2:44 a.m. that night
Friends of the victim were visibly upset and did not want to speak on camera.
The management of King Street Public House, which is on the first floor of the building from which the man fell, was closed for three days after the all
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.