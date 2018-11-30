Charleston County getting additional probation officers for domestic violence cases

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - For decades, domestic violence has landed South Carolina in the list of top ten deadliest states for women.
But the SC Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon is working to improve that ranking by adding more officers in growing counties, like Charleston County.
“A lot of these offenders have never had boundaries,” said, probation officer, Cierra Mitchell, “They’ve always been in control.”
Not only do they have to comply with the terms of their probation, but they must work to change themselves.
“You’d be surprised at the number of people who have had or experienced domestic violence against them or witnessed it in their home,” Mitchell said. “Many of them have substance abuse issues that contributes to it as well.”
The department is adding another officer in Charleston County to focus solely on domestic violence offenders.
The new officer will start December 2, 2018.
