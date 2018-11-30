Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder after Summerville shootout

Ryan Yates is charged with attempted murder. (Krueger, Nick)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | November 30, 2018 at 11:25 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 11:26 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of armed robbery after firing shots during a sale exchange, Berkeley County deputies say.

Ryan Yates, 23, fired shots and ordered victims to hand over their money as they were purchasing a bobcat in the 100 block of Berkeley Farms Road on Friday Nov. 16,

Victims told deputies they saw an advertisement online about a bobcat for sell so they traveled from the Upstate to meet Yates.

Yates then pulled out an AR-15 riffle and demanded the victims to hand over a envelope with $1,800 in cash, deputies say.

Deputies say Yates struck the victim in the face with the rifle after noticing a gun in the glove box.

He attempted to leave the scene but the victims pulled out a gun and started to shoot at his car, deputies say. Yates then crashed in a ditch and ran into the woods before he was later apprehended.

