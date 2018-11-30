Dispatch: Charleston police responding to reported robbery in W. Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police are responding to a reported robbery in West Ashley, according to dispatch.
It’s happening in the 900 block of Orleans Road near the Cost World Market. A woman told Live 5 she was robbed of her purse by a man in a mask but was okay.
There was also a police presence found near West Ashley Advanced Studies Magnet on William Kennerty Drive, but it’s unclear if the two calls are related.
This is developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.