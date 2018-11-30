Dorchester Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Dorchester County.
Paul LaRue has been charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an affidavit. Larue uploaded a digital file of child porn to servers belonging to the website “Chatstep.com” according to the affidavit. A forensic examination then found more similar files belonging to Larue, the affidavit stated.
While the upload happened in 2016, the warrant was served and Larue was arrested on Nov. 26, according to the police incident report.
