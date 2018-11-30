Family, friends remember firefighter killed in Berkeley Co. accident

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Friends and family of Katie Dube say they are trying to fathom the sad reality that is now their own.
Their loved one is the Lowcountry firefighter that was killed in a car crash Wednesday on Jedburg Road in Summerville.
Dube was driving with her two children during the crash.
Those young girls had non-life-threatening injuries and the family says they are hoping the girls will get out of the hospital soon.
Dube’s mother, sister, and colleague all say the past 24 hours have been a nightmare that they are just waiting to wake up from.
“No parent should have to bury their child no matter what age, it’s not meant to be,” said Jennifer Dube, Katherine Dube’s mother.
Family and friends said she was the most loving and dedicated person you will ever meet.
“She was the heart of our family. I pray that god can get us through this,” Jennifer said.
Dube has been working on the fire service for several months but was studying to take a test to earn her full firefighting credentials.
“We stayed there night after night studying for this test. It’s hard knowing when we test, she won’t be there,” said Tricia Merrithew, a fellow firefighter.
“She does everything for that department. She has come so far. They will make her an official firefighter. They will have a ceremony. She’s having a full firefighter funeral,” Jennifer says.
Her mother says volunteering as a firefighter herself and raising the two daughters left behind are the best ways she could think of to honor her daughter.
A funeral for Dube is set for Monday at Knightsville Methodist In Summerville at 2 p.m.
It will be a full firefighter service.
