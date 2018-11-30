Father offers $10k reward for information on son’s shooting death

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A father is offering a reward as he demands exactly two years after the death of his 22-year-old son.
Nicholas Valentine was shot and killed in Goose Creek on this day in 2016.
On Thursday, Paul Valentine was at the scene where it happened asking the community for help.
He was holding a sign offering $10,000 of his own money for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Valentine says things are especially difficult around the holidays.
“Our family has suffered a loss that we wont ever recover from,” he said."He was my son. That was my baby. And I just miss him every day. And I just want justice done."
Valentine says he comes to the spot where his son was killed because he believes someone must have seen something.
More than anything, he says he just wants justice and he doesn’t want people to forget.
