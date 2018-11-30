Florence and Michael: Remembering the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season comes to a merciful end on Friday and will be remembered by two storms named Florence and Michael.
Florence got its start on Sept. 1 as a tropical storm that formed just off the coast of West Africa.
On its nearly two-week trek across the Atlantic, Florence strengthened to a Category 4 storm with the cone of uncertainty centered right over Charleston roughly five days out from landfall. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation off the coast, putting some in shelters in Berkeley County and turning downtown Charleston into a ghost town.
The track eventually moved north and made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, NC, as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.
That didn’t stop South Carolina from feeling its impact, especially north in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions where Florence dumped a large amount of rain due to the slow moving nature of the storm.
The rain from the system soaked the region, dumping nearly 40 inches of rain in Elizabethtown, NC, causing widespread flooding that took weeks to recede.
At least 55 deaths were attributed to the storm. Property damage and economic losses in North and South Carolina approached $18 billion.
Hurricane Michael took a different path, forming Oct. 7 near the Yucatan Peninsula, where the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico meet.
Four days later, Michael made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Florida Panhandle. The storm’s 155 mph winds made Michael the strongest storm to hit the continental U.S. since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
The Lowcountry felt the impact from the remnants of Michael in the form of wind which reached up to 50 mph and caused many downed trees and powerlines. Their was also a major concern about river flooding in Georgetown County roughly two weeks later because of the amount of rain that fell in North Carolina, but the area was spared from any significant standing water.
The storm killed at least 43 people in Florida and 10 more in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia. Of those, 21 were in Florida’s Bay County, where the hurricane made landfall, nearly wiping out Mexico Beach.
Michael caused more than $14 billion in damages.
