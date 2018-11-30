MUSC expects to receive a $60,000 grant for child cancer research

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Medical University of South Carolina will be receiving a $60,000 infrastructure grant from the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to support childhood cancer research, a spokesperson said.
A St. Baldrick’s spokesperson says the foundation is the largest private sponsor to research for childhood cancer. The foundation has awarded 29 infrastructure grants totaling $1.7 million to institutions across the country in 2018.
The grant was awarded based on the need of the institution and its patients.
CEO of St. Baldrick’s, Kathleen Ruddy says the majority of childhood cancer patients are treated on a clinical research.
“Clinical trials offer children either the best-known treatment, or one that may prove to be better," Ruddy said. "Research relies on enrolling large numbers of patients on clinical trials to ensure results are meaningful and advancements are made. Funding from St. Baldrick’s will ensure more kids have access to clinical trials, giving them a better chance at a cure.”
St. Baldrick’s has awarded more than $258 million to support childhood cancer research since 2005.
