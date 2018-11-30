One arrested, 2 others sought in W. Ashley shopping center robbery

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police have arrested one person and are looking for two other people following a strong armed robbery at a West Ashley shopping center.
Officers have arrested 32-year-old Robert Xavier Alexander of Charleston and charged him with strong armed robbery. He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The robbery happened in the 900 block of Orleans Road near the Cost World Market.
Police say around 12:38 p.m., the victim was walking from her car to a business at 946 Orleans Road when a man pushed her down and stole her purse.
“The man then fled the area in a car,” Charleston police officials said."The description of the car was given to responding units."
Officers then spotted the suspect’s car in the area of Tobias Gadsden Road and initiated a traffic stop.
A report states the driver, identified as Alexander, and two passengers jumped out of the car and fled on foot.
The passengers are being sought by police.
Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty Central detective.
A woman told Live 5 News she was robbed of her purse by a man in a mask but was okay.
There was also a police presence found near West Ashley Advanced Studies Magnet on William Kennerty Drive, but it’s unclear if the two calls were related.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.