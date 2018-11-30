R.B. Stall high school teacher charged with sexual battery, jail records say

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Jail records show an R.B. Stall High School teacher has been charged with sexual battery with a person under the age of 18.

Joshua Radecke was booked in the Charleston County jail on Thursday night just after 9 p.m.

According to a biography on the R.B. Stall website, Radecke taught Chorus at the school. In a first person biography, he wrote that he’s married to a woman who has been the band director at Wando High School since 2006 and has a 3-year-old daughter.

