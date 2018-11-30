Report: Charleston’s airport expects to exceed 4 million passengers in 2018

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston International Airport expects to see an increase in passengers by the end of 2018, according to spokeswoman Charlene Gunnells.
3.9 million people traveled through the airport in 2017. Airport officials say, they anticipate that number to increase to 4 million passengers by the end of 2018.
Executive Director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, Paul G. Campbell Jr. says air lines are busier than ever and are receiving great support from the Lowcountry.
“We are thankful for the continued prosperity at the airport and look forward to what the end of the year brings,” Campbell said. “I am confident it will be a new all-time passenger record for us.”
In October, 205,262 people flew out of CHS while 204,550 people arrived in Charleston on a flight. So far in 2018, 3.7 million people have flown in and out of Charleston International Airport. The total for 2017 was 3.9 million.
