2 sentenced for stealing guns from SC National Guard Armory

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two Lancaster residents have been sentenced to federal prison after stealing machine guns from the National Guard Armory, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.
Austin Ritter,23, and Kimberly Cannon, 40, pleaded guilty in June to being in possession of firearms and to possession of machine guns and destructive device not registered to them, Crick said.
The conviction comes after the U.S. Attorney’s Office saw a surveillance video from a Lancaster motel showing Ritter and Cannon transporting bags with firearms to the motel room.
Investigators discovered various text messages and photos relating to stolen firearms and sale of firearms on their cell phones.
Ritter is sentenced to serve 87-months in prison with 3 years of supervised release. Cannon is sentenced to serve 24 months in federal prison with 3 years of supervised release.
