Two behind bars after Goose Creek car chase leads to wreck, drugs

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested two people after a car chase led to a wreck and the discovery of drugs.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Nicholas and Sarah Elizabeth Regen.
The duo’s arrest stems from an incident Thursday night when the sheriff’s office Drug Task Force reported observing a suspicious vehicle at the Quality Inn in Goose Creek.
“Two people were inside the vehicle, later identified as Kyle Nicholas and Sarah Elizabeth Regen,” BCSO officials said."When agents tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver took off down Red Bank Road toward Henry Brown Blvd."
A report states the two then tossed out a black fanny pack with a reflector strip near the Sunoco on Henry E Brown and Redbank Road.
According to sheriff’s office, shortly after, the suspects lost control of their vehicle and it flipped three to four times.
“The driver attempted to get out and run but failed,” the sheriff’s office said."Nicholas and Regen were immediately arrested."
Agents recovered the fanny pack and searched the vehicle.
According to BCSO officials, inside the fanny pack, there was approximately 111.7 gross grams of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for Methamphetamines, 65.4 gross grams of a tan powdery substance that tested positive for Heroin, 1.9 gross grams of a white powdery substance that tested positive for Fentanyl, and (1) dosage unit of a small paper square that tested positive for LSD.
Agents also located $744.
Investigators said the suspects also had a black bullet proof vest inside the vehicle.
Both of the suspects were transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment, released into the custody of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center where they were booked.
