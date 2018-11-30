Two behind bars after Goose Creek car chase leads to wreck, drugs

According to BCSO officials, inside the fanny pack, there was approximately 111.7 gross grams of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for Methamphetamines, 65.4 gross grams of a tan powdery substance that tested positive for Heroin, 1.9 gross grams of a white powdery substance that tested positive for Fentanyl, and (1) dosage unit of a small paper square that tested positive for LSD.