Wanted: Masked men rob Walterboro gas station, assault clerk

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - Officers with the Walterboro Police Department are looking for two suspects who robbed a Walterboro gas station and assaulted the clerk.
Police say it happened Thursday night when officers responded to the Petro Express on 1111 Sniders Highway for a robbery in progress.
A customer said as he was walking up to the store he saw two black males wearing ski masks run from the store towards the Palms Inn hotel. He said the suspects then got into a gold/pewter 2012 Nissan and left.
The customer spoke to the clerk who said he had been robbed and to call police.
The clerk then spoke to the police officers and told them that two men came into the store and went behind the counter where they assaulted him.
The victim told officers that one of the suspects grabbed him by his shirt and said,"You know what this is, open the register."
The suspects then took money from the register and ordered the victim to open the safe, however the victim said he was physically unable to do so.
The victim said the suspects also stole the store’s cordless phone, his personal cell phone, a case of Swisher Sweets cigars and 16 lottery tickets.
The suspects were last seen wearing black clothing and gloves, with one of them having a camo ski mask while the other was wearing a black ski mask.
If you have any information you are asked to call police.
