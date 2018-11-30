You Paid For It: State flight logs

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Some trips on the SC Aeronautics fleet save hours of drive time and could be cheaper and faster than booking last-minute commercial flights state employees.
But we all pay for that convenience and speed.
The most expensive flight recently? A $3,418 visit from the governor, attorney general and others to discuss Aiken’s Mox project with President Trump.
It was an attempt to save a nuclear project the federal Department of Energy canceled.
McMaster and three others also flew to DC for John McCain’s memorial service for $3,223.
There were several flights for “Official Clemson University Business” such as football recruitment. Two coaches visited Calhoun, GA and Tampa, FL in October.
The total cost for all flights logged in September and October was $78,382.
The mission of SC Aeronautics Commission is, “Fostering air and economic development by overseeing the safety and development of the state’s public use airports, by providing safe and reliable air transportation for state government and business prospects; and by providing aviation education opportunities.
Flights in the aircraft require a pilot and copilot.
Passengers have to sign in and certify their flight is for state business.
