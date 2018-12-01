Deputies searching for wanted man in connection with Summerville murder

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for a Summerville murder.
John Carroll O’Quinn, 27, is wanted in connection with the death of Devon E. Jones that occurred on Nov. 8, according to DCSO spokesperson Tony Phinny.
Two other suspects have already been arrested in connection to the homicide.
O’Quinn’s last three known addresses were in Monck’s Corner but current address is unknown, Phinny said. He has associates in Goose Creek and Summerville.
O' Quinn is described as being 5 foot 7 inches, weighing 155 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you have information regarding O’Quinn’s whereabouts, contact the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111 or your local law enforcement agency.
