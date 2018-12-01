Deputies seeking to identify man who tricked woman, stole her purse

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators are attempting to identify a man who they say offered to help a woman but stole her purse instead.
It happened at the Strawberry Stop in Moncks Corner on Nov. 20, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office officials.
A woman says she stopped at the gas station because of car trouble.
Authorities say a man, in a red shirt and khakis, offered to help her.
“He looked at her vehicle and said she should go inside and get oil for her car,” BCSO officials said."When she went inside, the suspect opened the passenger door and stole her purse."
If you can help deputies identify this man, you are asked to call Detective Mackie at (843) 719-5042.
