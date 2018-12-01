Former Charleston resident survives earthquake in Alaska

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake and several strong aftershocks left behind unbelievable destruction in Alaska on Friday.
Video and pictures from people show cracked roads, destroyed houses and panicked residents.
“You see foundations cracked and houses twisted and everything on your walls are on your floor and your cupboards are emptied out,” Alaska resident Kayleigh Spradlin said.
Spradlin and her husband used to live in Charleston and she’s felt earthquakes before.
She was even here to see damage from Hurricane Matthew. But she’s never seen destruction from a natural disaster like what she sees in Alaska.
During the earthquake, she said she was paralyzed with fear and could only think about her child.
“So I ran over and laid on top of the baby’s car seat, and basically it kept going for more than a minute,” Spradlin said.
And after the first quake, there was magnitude 5.6 aftershock—one of many.
So far, there have been no reported deaths or injuries.
Back here in Charleston, Dr. Norman Levine of the Lowcountry Hazard Center said that same quake would be devastating.
“If we had another 7.0 earthquake, we would be looking at potentially thousands of casualties,” Levine said.
We have a fault line near Summerville that leaves us susceptible to earthquakes.
But Levine said the state is well-prepared if the worst were to happen.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division keeps an updated earthquake guide online. The state also recently had earthquake preparedness week back in October.
And a state-wide earthquake drill, the great shakeout, had more than 100 thousand people participate this year compared to last year.
As first responders continue to work in Alaska, Kayleigh says the disaster has brought out the best in her neighbors.
“There were people getting out and pumping gas for people that had kids in the car and things like that,” Spradlin said. “Just definitely an outreach.”
