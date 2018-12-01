Jets' Harrison overcame years of bullying to achieve dreams

"It was a journey and I realized toward the end of high school that it kind of toughened me up on the inside," the 27-year-old Harrison said. "You know, if I could go through all that and still come out on top, so to speak, all those people that bullied me and did whatever, they're still in my hometown. They haven't done anything with their lives, so now I'm very thankful for my parents' guidance growing up and for where it's helped me get to."