Kingstree man arrested in connection to body found in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Kingstree man was arrested Saturday following an investigation of a body found under a bridge in Williamsburg County.
Keith Carol Pressley, 51, was arrested and charged with desecration of human remains, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Daryel Moyd.
On Nov. 18, deputies responded to Nesmith Road after being notified about a dead body.
The body was later identified to be Stephanie Danielle Jeffords of Kingstree, South Carolina, Moyd said.
An investigation lead to Pressley’s arrest.
The investigation of the case is still ongoing.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around in the William’s area is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.
