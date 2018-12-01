Man arrested on kidnapping charges following assault in Ladson

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - A man appeared in bond court Saturday after assaulting his girlfriend at a public storage facility.
Ted Raymond Cothran, 40, was arrested and charged with domestic violence and kidnapping following an incident that took place on Nov. 13, according to court documents.
On Nov. 13, witnesses called police after hearing a woman calling for help and observing Cothran standing over her.
Cothran punched, kicked and spit on the victim, court documents say.
Cothran also held a knife to the victim’s chest and threatened to kill her before locking her into a storage unit for several minutes against her will.
A judge gave Cothran a $20,000 bond for domestic violence and a $150,000 bond for kidnapping. He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
