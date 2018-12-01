Residents raise concerns over new W. Ashley library location

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - The official groundbreaking for the West Ashley Bees Ferry Library will be Tuesday morning, but concerned community members are saying the location chosen seems like it will cause even more traffic.
The new Charleston County library is set to be built on Wildcat Boulevard off Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley.
The location is on the same road as the new C.E. Williams Middle School, behind Carolina Bay.
Some West Ashley community members say the traffic in that area of the campus is already bad, so adding both middle school and library traffic will make things worse.
“I really do hope they will consider looking at the traffic pattern, maybe an access road directly from the parkway that’s marked,” said Linda Spates, a West Ashley Community member.
The new branch was approved in 2014, but the design plans were just officially released in November.
The building isn’t expected to be done until Spring 2018.
“There’s been a lot of behind the scenes work, programming, site selection, design work. We’ve been working on that the past couple years,” said Toni Pattison, the CCPL Project Manager.
There is only one road currently planned to lead in and out of the library. Spates says she hopes that will be reconsidered.
“It almost seems it would be better if they made a cut through off the parkway straight to the library. Maybe it can be Library Drive,” Spates says.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.
