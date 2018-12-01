Soggy Saturday; Isolated Storms Possible Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Showers will move in from the south later this morning and become more widespread this afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain will continue on and off through the afternoon. Rain chacnes remain elevated into the evening hours before dropping off overnight. Look for gloomy skies and highs reaching the upper 60s. Overnight lows will only drop by a couple degrees as a warm air mass moved in.
A cold front approahces from the west tomorrow and moves into warm, humid air over the Lowcountry. Tomorrow will not be as wet, but some scattered showers and isolated t-storms are possible for the afternoon hours. A few of the thunderstorms could be severe. The main concern would be damaging winds and the potential for an isolated tornado. Highs tomorrow will rech the mid to upper 70s- near the record of 80 degrees! Drier and cooler air returns to the Lowcountry Tuesday.
TODAY: Widespread rain with cloudy skies; HIGH: 67.
TOMORROW Scattered afternoon showers, severe t-storm possible; LOW: 65, HIGH: 78.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers possible, LOW: 64, HIGH: 74.
TUESDAY: Cooler and drier; LOW: 51, HIGH: 65.
WEDNESDAY: Chilly and sunny; LOW: 41, high: 58.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
