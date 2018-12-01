Soggy Saturday; Isolated Storms Possible Tomorrow

A cold front approahces from the west tomorrow and moves into warm, humid air over the Lowcountry. Tomorrow will not be as wet, but some scattered showers and isolated t-storms are possible for the afternoon hours. A few of the thunderstorms could be severe. The main concern would be damaging winds and the potential for an isolated tornado. Highs tomorrow will rech the mid to upper 70s- near the record of 80 degrees! Drier and cooler air returns to the Lowcountry Tuesday.