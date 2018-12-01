Substitute teacher taped student to chair in classroom, school says

PASADENA, MD (WBAL/CNN) – A substitute teacher in Maryland may be out of her job for taping one of her students to his chair.
Officials say she wanted to teach the student a lesson on behaving in class.
But the school says the teacher was way out of line.
Lake Shore Elementary School is getting some unwanted publicity for what took place in a second-grade classroom Wednesday.
"The teacher said, ‘If you don't sit down, I'm going to tape you to your seat,’ and the child said, ‘Well, OK,’ and so the teacher did exactly that," said Bob Mosier, a school district spokesman.
It didn’t take long for word of what happened to reach the principal’s office. By then, it was anything but a laughing matter.
In a letter to parents, the principal said, “I was shocked and appalled upon hearing about this incident. Our school is a place where every child is embraced, loved and nurtured.”
Some Pasadena residents said they weren’t offended by the teacher’s actions.
"I think it's silly. I took it as being funny," one man said.
A Pasadena woman said, “I think they overreacted. Absolutely. I think they overreacted. It was probably a playful situation.”
“I think a lot of it is probably a little bit over-exaggerated,” said another man.
But the school district is taking it seriously.
The head of the county teachers’ association said, “We hope this can be used as a learning experience for us to ensure that substitutes are properly prepared for the challenges of the classroom.”
For now, the school system can’t say for sure if the teacher will be allowed to ever work in the district again.
"We will talk to the parents, we will talk to the child, but in the end, we have standards that we expect our teachers to live up to," Mosier said.
The substitute has been on the job since late October.
Police say she’s not expected to face any charges.
Copyright 2018 WBAL via CNN. All rights reserved.