Summerville falls to Dutch Fork in 5-A Lower State finals

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Tyler Olenchuk threw 3 touchdown passes and rushed for 2 more scores to lead Dutch Fork to a win in the 5-A Lower State finals over Summerville on Friday night 47-14 at McKissick Field.
With the win, the Silver Foxes move on to the 5-A state title game against TL Hanna next Saturday night in Columbia.
Dutch Fork got out to a quick lead in the 1st quarter as Olenchuk threw a pair of touchdowns to Jalin Hyatt, one for 54 yards on the 2nd play from scrimmage and another from 12 yards away, to give the Silver Foxes a 13-0 lead.
The Green Wave would answer early in the 2nd quarter as Darrion Larry rushed in from 16 yards out to cut the lead to 13-7.
That was the closest Joe Call’s team would get the rest of the night.
Moments later Dutch Fork would get the score right back as Olenchuk hit Gage Zirke for an 84 yard score to up the lead back to 20-7.
From there, a pair of Green Wave turnovers would put the game out of reach. Dimarco Johnson would intercept a Johnathan Bennett pass which led to a short TD run from Graeson Underwood to make it 26-7. Then after a Summerville fumble, Olenchuk would rush in one on his own to make it 33-7 at halftime.
The loss ends Summerville’s season at 11-3.
