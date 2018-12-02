Bucs edged by North Florida, 76-70

“They made the plays down the stretch that we couldn’t make,” Radebaugh said. “I thought our guys played extremely hard, creating 25 turnovers and a ton of deflections. We got hurt on the boards by their size and not boxing out quite a bit. Offensively, we really struggled to make shots and had a five-point lead late that we weren’t able to build on. It’s a great learning experience and we’ll look forward to using this experience to get better over the next ten days.”