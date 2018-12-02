Carolina to face Virginia in Belk Bowl in Charlotte

“To be selected to play in this year’s Belk Bowl is a tremendous honor for our team and we are excited to return to Charlotte where Virginia won the bowl’s first two games in 2002 and 2003,” said Virginia Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall. “One of the team’s goals this year was to play in back-to-back bowl games for the first time in 14 seasons. I am proud they have accomplished that and took another step in establishing the New Standard for the program. I have mentioned before the renewed energy and enthusiasm our fans generated at Scott Stadium this year. Given the proximity to Charlotte, we look forward to many of them making the trip to Charlotte for the Belk Bowl and bringing that passion with them.”